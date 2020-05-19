Kim Schmith and incumbent Wayne Fording appear to have enough votes in Tuesday’s primary election to move on to the general election this fall for a Jefferson County Commission seat.
As of Tuesday night, neither had more than 50% of the votes to win the seat outright. Without that majority, the top two vote-getters move on to face each other in November.
Early returns in the election show Schmith leading Fording and Kenny Bicart, a local farmer and owner of Bicart’s Pipe & Supply and Flame-Out Fire Protection.
Schmith, 53, owner of Madras Acupuncture who ran unsuccessfully for the commission in 2018, was pleased to see the early results Tuesday night.
“It’s an honor to have people vote for you,” Schmith said. “I really hope that means I’ll be able to move forward as a county commissioner for Jefferson County.”
Schmith said she understands how challenging the COVID-19 pandemic has been for county residents. As a commissioner, Schmith plans to find ways to help local businesses as they reopen and residents as they return to normal life.
“We are going to have to take a hard look at supporting our local business owners,” she said.
Schmith, who previously served on the J Bar J Youth Services board of directors, said another top priority is investing in the area’s youth. She volunteers with Madras High School students and wants to support their ambitions to go to college or trade school. And when they finish, she hopes they consider coming back to Jefferson County.
Fording, 59, who owns Madras Paint & Glass, is seeking his fourth four-year term on the commission since first being elected in 2008.
Bicart, 73, planned to use his experience working with state lawmakers on agricultural issues as the former president of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau and as an Oregon Farm Bureau board member.
