Temperatures may have been flirting with spring all week, but don't let those warm, sunny days fool you, Bendites. Winter isn't over yet.
The National Weather Service office in Pendleton said the weather has been warmer and drier than normal in Bend, and Wednesday offered a perfect example, with bright blue skies and a temperature 64 degrees for most of the afternoon. The forecast for Thursday includes a high of 66 and on Sunday, a high of 62.
Rebecca Sandidge, of Berkeley, California, spent the sunny afternoon bodyboarding at the Bend Whitewater Park — and found a touch of winter. Literally.
"With this wetsuit, it is not that bad, but the water is definitely exhilarating," she said. "And I can't feel my hands."
While overall the region is in the upswing, with longer days, a slightly higher sun angle, and warmer, drier weather, the seasonal outlook predicts another bout of cooler and wetter weather for the region, said Joe Solomon, a lead forecaster with the weather service.
The seasonal outlook for February, March and April, Solomon said, is showing temperatures slightly cooler and wetter than average. However, what Bend is experiencing right now should be relished.
“I guarantee you we are going to have a little bit more of winter,” Solomon said. “I have no doubt about that. We are not out of winter.”
