Saving Grace, a nonprofit organization that provides domestic violence and sexual assault services in Central Oregon, is launching an anonymous and confidential chat line to allow people to text if they do not feel safe making a phone call.
Starting next week, the new chat line will offer a one-on-one texting option with an advocate. The chat line is set up for those who are not safe to call the organization’s 24-hour help line, 541-389-7021.
Both chat line and help line are confidential and the caller or texter may remain anonymous.
Those in immediate danger are encouraged to call 911.
