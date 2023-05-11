PPP (copy)
The Oregon State Marine Board said the warmer temperatures moving into Central Oregon are melting snowpack in the mountains, causing the water temperature in the Deschutes River to drop to below average temperatures. That could be dangerous for athletes who accidentally take a plunge during the annual Pole Pedal Paddle this Saturday in Bend. In this May 14, 2022 file photo, spectators watch racers paddle along the Deschutes River during the 44th edition of the event. 

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

The weather pendulum is swinging from cool and wet to above normal temperatures just in time for the Pole Pedal Paddle on Saturday, but the opposite is true for water temperatures in the Deschutes River, where 1.5-miles of the race will take place. 

How cold? Safety officials with the event say temperatures in the Deschutes River will feel more like they do in winter.

