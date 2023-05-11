The weather pendulum is swinging from cool and wet to above-normal temperatures just in time for the Pole Pedal Paddle on Saturday, but the opposite is true for water temperatures in the Deschutes River, where 1.5-miles of the race will take place.
How cold? Safety officials with the event say temperatures in the Deschutes River will feel more like they do in winter.
The Oregon State Marine Board said the warmer temperatures moving into the region are melting snowpack in the mountains, causing the water temperature in the Deschutes to drop to below-average temperatures. That could be dangerous for paddlers in the race who take an unexpected plunge.
“By and large right now the waterways are all cold. They are all between the mid-50s range to the mid-40s range,” said Ashely Massey, marine board spokesperson. She added: “Just dress for the water temperature.” It is advisable to be prepared for the winter-like water temperatures in the Deschutes River, by at least wearing a life jacket, Massey said.
Joe Solomon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, said morning temperatures on Mount Bachelor, where the race begins, will be in the upper 40s. High temperatures in Bend, where the race finishes, could be in the 80s, Solomon said. Warm temperatures are expected to continue throughout the weekend, and warmer weather is expected to stick around at least for the next seven to 10 days.
“Yes, we’ve been on the cool side here over the past few days, and now are going to swing the pendulum to the other side where we will be way above normal,” he said, “not record breaking heat, or dead of summer type heat, but definitely above normal.”
Temperatures in the valley on the west side of the Cascades are forecast to soar into the 90s over the weekend and an excessive heat watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Monday, according to the weather service.
Massey, of the state marine board, said the number one factor that leads to fatalities in cold water is taking an unexpected plunge. Not wearing a life jacket also led to 10 deaths out of 16 recreational boating fatalities in 2022, Massey said.
“Someone not wearing a life jacket, they fall overboard, and for whatever reason wind up in the water unexpectedly,” she said. “And all bodies will respond the same way. They will immediately go through a hyperventilation/gasp reflex the minute they hit the water. So, your chances are increased if your head stays above the water and you wear a life jacket. If not though, the chances of taking water into your lungs increases significantly.”
Massey said the key is keeping the core body temperature warm, otherwise the arms and legs could begin to cramp, and that is when people get into trouble, she said. Pole Pedal Paddle organizers already require participants to wear life jackets at all times when on the water, said Sam Tullis, event and fundraising development director for Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.
“If the marine board is encouraging extra awareness, we definitely want to abide by that and make sure we are following all of their guidelines,” Tullis said. “In the unfortunate circumstance that something goes wrong, we will have many parties that are able to respond.”
Tullis said there are nearly 1,900 people signed up for the race and said Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe will have boaters on the water making sure people are safe during the event.
Keoni Chung, a retail manager with Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, said his staff has set up the buoys along the course and sent safety boats out on the river for many years. Chung said his colleagues will be out there to get anybody who appears to be struggling either out of the water or back on their boat. He also said cold-water immersion could be dangerous.
“What happens when people enter cold water is you have what is called laryngospasm, so basically you suck in a lot of air and sometimes you can suck in water too,” Chung said. “Basically with cold-water immersion shock you can get hyperthermic really quick, but basically the body reacts super quickly to cold immersion especially if you are not prepared for it.”
Chung said Wednesday that the temperature of the Deschutes River above Benham Falls is around 49.15 degrees and that below the Wickiup Reservoir it is 48 degrees. The stretch of the river below Bend is at 47 degrees.
River users often think that warm air temperatures mean the river is warm, too, Chung said.
“I think that is the misconception,” he said. “Everybody thinks the river is going to warm up in the summer, but it really doesn’t.”
Chung said during the paddle section of the race, most people flip over and fall into the water during the chaos when they are scrambling to get into their boats and bumping into each other. He said it is a good idea to take it slow.
“Just a reminder that getting in slow, and getting in confidently and comfortably is probably a better option than trying to get in too fast,” Chung sand.
