The effort to restore the historic Santiam Pass Ski Lodge west of Sisters is moving ahead as the nonprofit facilitating the effort, Friends of Santiam Pass Ski Lodge, aims to finish restoring the structure’s exterior, including a new roof, before the snow comes this season.

Dwight and Susan Sheets, a couple from Salem who formed the nonprofit organization, said while the project is still in the first phase, the goal now is to get the main entrance, the roof and utilities completed so it can be partially open to the public by the winter of 2023-24

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.