The effort to restore the historic Santiam Pass Ski Lodge west of Sisters is moving ahead as the nonprofit facilitating the effort, Friends of Santiam Pass Ski Lodge, aims to finish restoring the structure’s exterior, including a new roof, before the snow comes this season.
Dwight and Susan Sheets, a couple from Salem who formed the nonprofit organization, said while the project is still in the first phase, the goal now is to get the main entrance, the roof and utilities completed so it can be partially open to the public by the winter of 2023-24
The past couple of years have been difficult for the restoration effort given the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and difficulty finding labor.
During that time, the organization made important structural repairs in preparation for the overall restoration. The Sheetses said the lodge, originally built in 1940, will remain true to its classic roots, and will be a place where skiers and other wintertime recreators can grab a cup of coffee, have a seat and enjoy the rustic, warm and cozy environment.
“The lodge has always been rustic,” Dwight Sheets said. “And it will always be rustic.”
Susan Sheets said while the lodge will remain true to its original style, it will be modernized with state of the art fixtures, code-compliant bathrooms and a kitchen. At first there will be a cafe serving snacks, but a more comprehensive menu could be added in the future.
The Sheetses, who retired from teaching in Salem and moved to Sisters in 2020, signed a five-year permit with the U.S. Forest Service in May 2018 to begin work on the restoration project.
So far their organization has raised over $1 million through grants and donations, Dwight Sheets said.
“We are about halfway to where we need to be to open the lodge,” Dwight Sheets said. “It is one of those continual projects that not only do we have to work on the lodge, the other area is fundraising and keeping the money coming in.”
Dwight Sheets said they have had a temporary roof on the lodge since 2020 after they found asbestos under the roof shakes. They have been working on the new one ever since they removed the old roof. He said the materials are already onsite, but getting the right people to come and install it before it starts to snow is a challenge.
“We really need to get the roof on,” Dwight Sheets said. “We are scheduled to put it on. There is still some work and preparation for putting the roof on, and we are busy doing that now.”
The nonprofit has hired AM-1 Roofing in Bend to install the new roof, and getting it on soon is something that must be done, Susan Sheets said.
“We pretty much have to close up by the end of October no matter what is happening,” she said of the urgency to get the roof on before the snow. “Because you never know, you may not get snow until January, but if you get stuck in the second week of November and you haven’t closed it up, you are in trouble.”
After it closes down for the winter, the restoration will resume in the spring.
Once the utilities are in, which can’t be done until the roof is on, the project can move into its second phase, Dwight Sheets said.
“Once we get electric, and we get water and sewer, we can really go to town on the inside,” he said. “We are looking forward to getting into phase two. We have everything lined up to complete phase one. It is just a matter right now of the right people coming and doing the work.”
The interior of the lodge is expected to remain true to its historic roots from its heyday in the 1940s, using some of the intact materials from the original structure. Furniture will be built out of materials used in the lodge’s original bunk beds. At the same time, there will be some modern amenities added as well.
“We have no plumbing or fixtures, so all of that will be new and modern in function,” Susan Sheets said. “But we are hoping to get a late 1930s, ‘40s look in the bathrooms and the kitchen.”
Susan Sheets said she and her husband are taking the restoration project one step at a time, but that she is surprised by the support and number of volunteers they’ve had, especially in the past year.
“Every once in a while there will be a nice surprise,” she said. “I think there is ongoing support from the public, people who really want to see it happen.”
The lodge’s main entrance will be a large door originally cut into the foundation in the ’70s, and the main lounge area will be a large open space with stone walls. The Sheetses have a vision for what the lodge will be like once it opens to the public.
“You’ll walk into a large open room with stone walls,” Susan Sheets said, “large stone walls, and 2 by 2 windows, six on each side. It will be quaint, very quaint, but rustic.”
The sofas and chairs will be in the main lounge area where people can sit and relax. There will also be a large wood stove inside, Dwight Sheets said.
“We want to have that feel where you can come in, and sit and enjoy,” he added. “And get a cup of coffee.”
The couple said the function of the lodge will change with the season, and they hope it will be rented as a venue for parties, weddings and other events. While the hope is to have the option to rent the whole lodge, the idea is to mostly keep it open to the public year-round.
“We are really hoping that it is a popular rental venue, year-round, so that the bottom floor can be open year-round, and people can use the upstairs at the same time,” Susan Sheets said.
