After a dramatic helicopter arrival in the Old Mill District, Santa Claus has relocated from the North Pole, officially kicking off the holiday season in Bend.
The jolly, bearded Saint Nick waved to an adoring crowd below as he descended from the sky in an AirLink chopper before landing in a field near the Red Robin. Santa high-fived his young fans, who later had the chance to meet him and the elves and to put in Christmas orders.
Starting Friday, Santa will be at SantaLand every Friday and Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Dec. 23. SantaLand this year is indoors at the Old Mill District between Evoke Winery and Avalon Salon & Spa Aveda in the former Simply Mac store at 330 Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120. Families are invited to bring their children to take photos and to meet with Santa Claus and his retinue.
Outside in front of SantaLand on Friday, Woodslie Dufour, 5, was waiting with her parents and little brother, Hayes, 1, to see Santa.
“A baby koala,” Woodslie said she wanted from Santa.
Woodslie dreams of one day taking care of baby koalas like her role model, Izzy Bee, the 11-year-old koala whisperer featured in the Netflix documentary series, “Izzy’s Koala World.”
Of course, this year she asked Santa for a stuffed baby koala, but someday maybe she will get a real one to take care of. Her little brother Hayes wasn’t sure what he wanted this year for Christmas, so his big sister helped him out.
“He wants a ball,” Woodslie said on behalf of her brother. “He doesn’t say a lot of words.”
Eleanor Rodriguez, 9, said she asked Santa for a Nintendo Switch along with a number of games, like Minecraft and Mario Kart. She also thought the helicopter arrival was “pretty cool.”
“He waved to everybody,” Eleanor said.
Eleanor has come to see Santa every year since she was 1, a family tradition, and said one of her favorite things about Christmas is decorating the cookies and going to church.
Millie Durtschi, 2, and Isla Durtschi, 6, were coming out of SantaLand in matching pink cowgirl boots. Millie’s favorite thing about Christmas is the snow, but Santa’s beard kind of freaks her out, she said. Isla really likes the Elf on the Shelf and said she has been behaving this year so she can get a smartwatch to call all of her friends with.
Andrew Hawkins, 5, also asked Santa for a smartwatch because he said his old one has a broken screen.
“It was very awesome,” Andrew said about the helicopter arrival. “I saw the parade coming down, I was surprised...I got a high five, because he remembers me from last time."
“Yeah, he knows me," Andrew said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.