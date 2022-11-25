After a dramatic helicopter arrival in the Old Mill District, Santa Claus has relocated from the North Pole, officially kicking off the holiday season in Bend.

The jolly, bearded Saint Nick waved to an adoring crowd below as he descended from the sky in an AirLink chopper before landing in a field near the Red Robin. Santa high-fived his young fans, who later had the chance to meet him and the elves and to put in Christmas orders.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

