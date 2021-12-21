With three days until Christmas, the Salvation Army in Bend is scrambling to serve three times as many needy families as it typically sees.
More families need toys for their children, gas in their cars and money to pay power bills and heat their homes, said Michael Johnson, a corps officer at the Salvation Army in Bend.
To meet the need, the Salvation Army increased its Red Kettle Campaign goal to $145,000 by Christmas Eve. So far, the volunteers who ring bells and collect donations outside of grocery stores in Central Oregon have raised $120,000, which was the goal in 2019.
The Red Kettle Campaign is the nonprofit service organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. It covers Christmas gifts, food and funding for after-school programs.
“This money sustains everything throughout the entire year,” Johnson said. “That’s why it’s so important that we get as close as we can to this goal.”
Johnson expects the campaign to help 600 to 700 families and 2,500 to 3,000 children across Central Oregon, which is triple the amount usually served.
The campaign is the latest example of skyrocketing need, but every other Salvation Army program is expiring the same increases, Johnson said.
The organization’s food pantry on Dekalb Avenue in Bend has been giving out five times the number of food boxes compared to the volume in 2018 and 2019, Johnson said. The pantry volunteers are also busy delivering food twice a week to homeless camps, including the one on Hunnell Road north of Bend, and senior living centers.
In addition to the need for food, the Salvation Army has seen more people in need of its rental and utility assistance programs, Johnson said.
“It just keeps going up,” Johnson said. “We are just trying to make sure we are able to stay in line with that need.”
Salvation Army volunteers began distributing gifts from the Red Kettle Campaign on Monday at the Dekalb Avenue location. Between the gift giving and regular food donations, Johnson said the Bend headquarters was in the midst of utter chaos this week.
“We want to make sure everybody has a Christmas,” Johnson said. “We have people getting gifts, people getting holiday food. It’s a busy week.”
Johnson knows the hectic week is not unique to the Salvation Army. All service organizations in Central Oregon are experiencing a huge demand as Christmas approaches.
“I’m sure the other nonprofits in the area are going through the same crazy time,” Johnson said. “We are just trying to help as many people as we can.”
