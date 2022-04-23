A 34-year-old Salem man died in a crash when he lost control of his pickup truck and slid into oncoming traffic on U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.
The driver, identified as Aaron Bagnall, was traveling east on Highway 20 near Gosney Road along roadways made slippery by hail and slush, OSP said in a prepared statement. About 3:15 p.m., Bagnall slide sideways and crossed into the westbound lane and the path of a pickup being driven by Miguel Martinez, 34, of Prineville, OSP said.
Bagnall died at the scene. Martinez suffered minor injuries.
The highway was closed for about five hours.
