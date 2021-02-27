A program that allows homeless people to live in their cars or RVs in parking lots that was developed during the pandemic could become permanent in Bend. On Wednesday, the Bend City Council will discuss whether to update the city’s code to allow a program that would allow businesses, nonprofits and religious institutions to offer their parking lots to homeless people as a legal place to camp.
“We know the need is there,” said Shelly Smith, a senior management analyst with the city. “We know the unhoused, unsheltered population is growing.”
The idea came from REACH, a nonprofit organization that assists homeless people, Smith said. The city has consistently received feedback from social service providers that in order for people to successfully transition out of homelessness, they need to have their basic needs met, she said.
“There is a huge need for safe places for individuals to park their vehicles/RVs and have access to basic needs while they work on addressing longer term solutions,” Colleen Thomas, the Deschutes County homeless services coordinator, wrote in an email. “I think we will continue to see a rise in need for this type of program as the effects of the pandemic begin to show up.”
There are two state statutes the City Council can consider adopting into the municipal code, said Elizabeth Oshel, an attorney with the city. One program would allow a property owner to host up to three vehicles or tents at a time, and have proper sanitation facilities on site, such as hand-washing stations and bathrooms. It would only require the property owner’s permission, not permission from the city, Oshel said.
The second program would allow up to six cars or RVs, and would require approval from the city and a plan that shows how the property would provide sanitation services and supervision of the site, Oshel said.
A property owner would need to have a memorandum of understanding with a nonprofit organization that could offer case management services, which help connect homeless people to housing resources, get them signed up for the Oregon Health Plan or other services that help people get back on their feet.
Something similar to the second program is already happening in Bend. Under the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, property owners can apply for a permit that allows for temporary camping on private property. But once the emergency declaration expires, the program would expire with it.
At least two organizations have taken advantage of the program under the emergency order, said Carolyn Eagan, the city’s economic development director.
Dawn Holland, of the nonprofit DAWNS House that offers transitional housing for women suffering from addiction, was the first to take part in the program under the emergency order. Holland was able to purchase four RVs to be used by homeless families and put them on a lot next to her nonprofit.
She is proud of what they have accomplished since November, though getting enough funding to pay for the services it takes to maintain a program like this remains a challenge and requires constant fundraising efforts. Even so, Holland said if given the opportunity to make it permanent she would.
Holland said that no one who has entered her program has returned to the streets.
“We’re halting the recidivism of homelessness with the clients we are helping on a small scale,” she said.
Those interested in donating to support the DAWNS House program can go to dawnshouse.org.
It is imagined (hoped for?) the City leaders will consult with Chief Mike Krantz and his experienced behavioral health trained officers as to how law enforcement is to interface with the property owners in terms of calls for service and enforcement actions.
Will the property owners, as is done in Portland with homeless camps sponsored by the City, be required to provide rules and regulations as to what a potential homeless camper can and cannot do on their property (e.g. use drugs/ETOH)? Animal control rules? Many homeless have pets to include sometimes not so friendly dogs.
And so on.
Put some thought into the project and it just might ease some of the problem for the short term. Otherwise, Bend may discover what Portland has...
