Ruth Williamson, a Bend-based life coach and former elected official, was selected to fill a vacant seat on the City Club of Central Oregon's board Tuesday morning.
Williamson, who owns the Ruth Williamson Consulting firm, has been involved in local government for more than 25 years, according to a City Club press release. She was previously elected to the Bend Park & Recreation District Board, appointed to the Bend 2030 planning committee, and has served on various committees for entities like the city of Bend, Deschutes County, Deschutes National Forest and more.
Williamson will begin immediately as a non-voting member of the City Club board, and will become a full voting member either on July 1 or upon approval of City Club membership, whichever comes first, according to the press release.
Williamson is filling the seat vacated by former board member and local architect Scott Steele, who resigned on Jan. 8, the release stated.
