Evgeniya Eager, a native of Russia, watched in shock from her home in Bend as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army invaded the country where members of her family and friends still remain.
Sadness quickly took over. But instead of grieving, Eager chose to exploit her passion for baking and making chocolate as a way to raise donations and awareness for Ukraine.
And community response, driven by word of mouth advertising, was way more than she expected.
Her original goal was to raise $1,000, but after word started to spread of the local woman baking to support Ukraine, the idea took off and now she’s at least tripled her initial goal — and the amount could be even more.
“You’ll be surprised how many people want to help,” Eager said, as she sat at her kitchen table tying up several boxes of roasted, caramelized, Belgian chocolate-coated, cocoa-dusted almonds.
“But they don’t know where to start.”
Eager is done taking orders, though. As word got out, she was flooded with requests for her muffins, cakes, chocolates, cookies and other creations. She will finish filling her last orders this week, she said.
Eager and her husband moved to Bend about 2½ years ago, and the couple has a young daughter. Eager is a stay-at-home mother with a sophisticated passion for baking and amateur food photography.
Eager was born in Siberia during the Soviet era, but her father grew up in Ukraine, and she recalled spending summers there as a child. One thing she remembers about her Ukrainian summers was the bountiful variety of fruits she ate there that were unheard of back home in Soviet Russia.
She left Russia for the United States 16 years ago, and has not been back since.
Eager spent over six years learning the craft of cooking, taking online courses through the Kiev International Culinary Academy, among other schools, learning all manner of baking techniques and recipes. She has amassed her own home library of books published by world class baking schools around the globe. Now she hopes her idea to bake for Ukraine will be adapted by others in the community.
The news of the invasion was tough for her, and by absorbing herself in her baking and chocolate making, Eager was able to distance herself from the pain and stress while at the same time doing what she could to help her loved ones.
Eager started by taking orders from people, but instead of accepting payment for her work, she requested those lucky enough to get their hands on one of her morsels to donate to humanitarian organizations supporting Ukraine.
Eager tells people who wish to donate to spend time online searching for legitimate organizations and to donate to one that best aligns with their values. Some resources she suggested include Nova Poshta, a private Ukrainian postal and courier company assisting in humanitarian efforts, Chabad in Odessa, the Red Cross, and World Central Kitchen.
“When I give my goods to people, I don’t expect people to donate exactly the same amount,” she said. “A donation is something that you decide how much you give, and how you feel about the cause, and what I’m finding is people are donating way more. Way more.”
Eager has a large number of family and friends in both the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev and the south-central city of Nikopol. She said she is in contact with a good friend who lives in an area near Kiev, although it has been a couple of days since she’s had an update.
“They pretty much live in the basement,” she said. “They come out to cook food and walk the dog on their property.”
Eager said the family decided to stay, despite having properties outside of the country they could have gone to. Her friend’s son is of military age and must remain in the country, and her mother, who is in her late 80s, decided she will stay put, taking her chances in her homeland alongside her family.
“Morale is very low,” Eager said, “is what I know, from her.”
Luckily, Eager said, her friend’s family managed to stock up on supplies before the invasion, and are prepared to head farther west if things deteriorate further.
“She’s rationing petrol (gasoline) right now in case they have to move somewhere in the west… like Lviv,” she said. “They use a bike to go to the grocery, store but the lines take all day.”
Prior to the invasion, Eager recalled joking with her friend about buying a box of wine to wait out the attack, but things escalated a lot faster and to a much higher degree of severity than Eager could have imagined.
“When it happened, for everybody, it was a big shock,” she said. “When Putin said Ukraine is not a nation, and is not a country, I literally fell off my chair when I heard that.”
As a Russian-Ukrainian, Eager wanted to make it clear the distinction between the Russian people, many of whom do not support Putin’s war, and the government.
“Yes, I am Russian, and there is nothing wrong with being Russia. I just don’t support the administration,” she said. “The motherland for me are my parents, my memories of childhood in Siberia, that is what it is, but I’m not in support of Putin.”
