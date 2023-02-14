Bend-area firefighters say they could maintain quick, lifesaving response times if voters approve an essential fire tax that would fully staff stations and add equipment.
The proposed tax for Bend Fire & Rescue and the surrounding rural fire district could be on primary election ballots in May. The Bend City Council is scheduled to discuss putting the measure on the ballot during its meeting Wednesday.
The rate increase would jump to 76 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed property value over a five-year period if the measure is approved by voters.
The current five year levy, which is 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed value, is set to expire in June of 2024. That rate has remained unchanged since it was first adopted in 2014 and renewed again in 2019. Emergency calls, however, have increased by 60% since the tax was first approved.
"We haven't asked for anything we didn't need," said fire Chief Todd Riley.
The chief said three numbers matter when it comes to measuring the fire department's efficiency: Call volumes, response times and cardiac survivability rates.
The department's goal is to respond to emergency calls in nine minutes or less in the rural district and six minutes or less in the city. And the cardiac survivability rate is at 50%, which is well above the national average, Riley said.
However, the department has not had adequate funds to staff its stations and keep pace with the increased call volumes, he said.
"When we start to see those numbers slip, that's when it's time to take action. And unfortunately, because we haven't changed the rate in a decade and because we have to add staff to keep up with the increase in demand, that's why you're seeing the increase in the cost of this levy," Riley said.
Bend's newest fire station, the Pilot Butte substation, finally welcomed its first engine in January since it opened in 2019.
Last year, the department, which receives 81% of its funding from property taxes, received more than 13,300 calls for service, according to data from the department. That was up from roughly 12,500 calls in 2021.
Initially, the levy was going to be 81 cents per $1,000 in taxable assessed property value. The fire department conducted a survey of 400 voters in Bend and in Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2 to gauge response to an 81 cent levy. More than half of those surveyed, 53%, were certain or leaning in support of a ballot measure, but that number dropped to 47% when they learned the cost, according to survey results. However, when the funding was explained more in-depth, support for the levy rebounded to 53%.
The feedback to an 81-cent levy was clear, Riley said. The fire department lowered the rate to 76 cents in response, he said.
Even 76 cents might not be enough, Riley said. Another increase in 2029 is probable, he said.
It's up to the voters to decide, and voters' needs are different within the city of Bend than outside of it in the rural district, said Riley.
Wildfire is the primary concern among people living within the rural fire district, said George Roshak, the president of Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2, which encompasses Tumalo and the areas immediately surrounding Bend.
The rural fire district contracts fire and emergency medical services from Bend Fire & Rescue. Adequately staffing and funding Bend fire stations is directly tied to quicker response times outside of the Bend city limits, said Roshak.
The sheer increase in the volume of calls has strained the department.
"There are times when if you were to call there would be no one available because everybody is out on calls. Those are the types of situations that need to be avoided," Roshak said.
Around the time of the first levy in 2014, Roshak said he recalled an emergency room doctor telling the rural fire district that slow response times were having negative outcomes on patients. Lives were lost, he said.
"Now we're looking at the same thing with response times increasing, you know taking longer to get to these calls, so, we're going to have essentially the same type of events that we had," Roshak said.
If it's put on the ballot and approved by voters, the levy is projected to bring in more than $11.5 million in its first year and a total of $65 million from fiscal year 2025 to fiscal year 2029, according to estimates from the city.
Support from City Council members has been strong throughout preliminary conversations about the levy.
Mayor Melanie Kebler told The Bulletin she is prepared to ensure the community has the information it needs to support the levy.
"We want our department to have the resources to continue to provide low response times and high survivability rates," Kebler said.
