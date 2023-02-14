Bend-area firefighters say they could maintain quick, lifesaving response times if voters approve an essential fire tax that would fully staff stations and add equipment. 

The proposed tax for Bend Fire & Rescue and the surrounding rural fire district could be on primary election ballots in May. The Bend City Council is scheduled to discuss putting the measure on the ballot during its meeting Wednesday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.