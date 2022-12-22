The community sports event industry has yet to recover from the pandemic.
It's a new normal that Scott Douglass, who owns the Bend-based Cascade Relays, has been dealing with for nearly three years.
Participation has declined 40% to 50% in local running and biking events, even three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Douglass said.
"Some events have not returned at all," Douglass said. "Our new normal is about surviving through these challenging years until people get back to participating in some of those events. We've gone from four employees, down to just myself, and back up to a couple of part-time employees, trying to keep costs as low as possible."
Cascade Relays' main two events are the Bend Beer Chase, set for May 6, and Cascade Lakes Relay, set for June 23-24.
Douglass said he fully expects his events to be staged in 2023, but it continues to be a battle as participation declined since the events were canceled in 2020 and returned in 2021.
The Cascade Lakes Relay, in which teams of 12 runners complete a course form Diamond Lake to Bend, was once one of the biggest sports events in Central Oregon with some 3,500 runners in 2019. The 2022 race included about 1,800 runners, or barely half of the pre-pandemic numbers.
"As a relay, when you have to gather six or 12 friends or family, the uncertainty of everybody's schedule has just been a challenge for people to put together teams to run a relay together," Douglass said. "This last summer, we had five teams of 12 people that were fully ready to run, and canceled the Monday before the event due to four or five people testing positive for COVID. Those were teams that were 10 months in the planning. A lot of people are gun-shy to register, knowing how hard it is to put together 12 people to run a relay."
Douglass said there is not necessarily a fitness component attributed to the decline in participation. People are generally not running or training less, they are just more cautious with their discretionary income for travel and registration for events, he explained.
"I think it's just the uncertainty in the industry of whether events are going to happen," Douglass said. "I think more people are taking care of their health today than even before the pandemic."
Douglass hopes community sporting events can eventually recover from the pandemic, not just for his own business but because "the fabric of our community in Central Oregon really is rooted in these community events," he said.
Many events, including the Cascade Lakes Relay, raise funds for local nonprofits.
"It's more than just participation, it's about how we're generating thousands of dollars into our local nonprofits," Douglass said. "Cascade Relays annually was giving $120,000 a year to local nonprofits, community groups and school groups before the pandemic. And we'd like to get back to making those sorts of contributions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.