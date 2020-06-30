Students in the Redmond Proficiency Academy theatre program were recognized multiple times by the International Thespian Society for their accomplishments on the stage.
Last week, the Thespian Society — a group that works with student theatre troupes across the world — gave RPA senior Natalie Lawton the award for best stage management, according to a press release from the charter school. She received the award for her work managing RPA's production of "She Kills Monsters" this fall.
RPA's troupe also received a Superior rating — the highest possible score — for the fifth straight year, the release stated.
Many more RPA students were nominated for awards, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.