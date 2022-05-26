Drivers, bikers and walkers may get a reprieve from detours soon, as the roundabout at Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue is expected to be complete by the end of June, according to the city of Bend.

The intersection has been closed since early March, and is one of the first big outcomes of the general obligation transportation bond measure voters passed in 2020.

The second phase of improvements along Wilson Avenue — which include a new roundabout at 15th Street and Wilson Avenue, along with improved sidewalks and bike lanes — begins in early July, Assistant Communications Director Joshua Romero said in an email.

So far projects related to the Wilson Avenue corridor remain on schedule, Romero said. The next major project from the transportation bond to break ground will be extending Purcell Boulevard south from Courtney Drive to where the road ends north of Holliday Avenue, near St. Charles Bend, he said.

Four new crosswalks will also be built this fall in the Old Bend, Awbrey Butte, Summit West and Old Farm District neighborhoods. They are part of the city’s Neighborhood Street Safety Program, which is also funded by the bond.

For more information on projects supported by the transportation bond, visit the city of Bend’s website.

