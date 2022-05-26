Drivers, bikers and walkers may get a reprieve from detours soon, as the roundabout at Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue is expected to be complete by the end of June, according to the city of Bend.
The intersection has been closed since early March, and is one of the first big outcomes of the general obligation transportation bond measure voters passed in 2020.
The second phase of improvements along Wilson Avenue — which include a new roundabout at 15th Street and Wilson Avenue, along with improved sidewalks and bike lanes — begins in early July, Assistant Communications Director Joshua Romero said in an email.
So far projects related to the Wilson Avenue corridor remain on schedule, Romero said. The next major project from the transportation bond to break ground will be extending Purcell Boulevard south from Courtney Drive to where the road ends north of Holliday Avenue, near St. Charles Bend, he said.
Four new crosswalks will also be built this fall in the Old Bend, Awbrey Butte, Summit West and Old Farm District neighborhoods. They are part of the city’s Neighborhood Street Safety Program, which is also funded by the bond.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.