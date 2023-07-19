Kaia Tucker of Bend always knew she wanted to live abroad.
This past year, the Bend High School senior had her wish come true, spending nearly a year in France, soaking in the culture, honing her language skills and making lifelong friends.
“When I began searching for ways to achieve that dream, I was introduced to the Rotary Exchange program. After hearing about how the program worked, I knew it would be how I got to France,” she said. “I loved that the Rotary offers a really close-knit community, whose goal is to help you achieve goals of your own.”
Many student exchange programs are expensive, especially if a student wants to land in a particular country or a particular city. The Rotary Clubs of Central Oregon offer a less expensive, yet more comprehensive experiences for students, said Bruce Abernethy, Greater Bend Rotary youth exchange program coordinator.
“One may not get the country or city they want, but the whole idea is for them to approach this with an open mind,” Abernethy said.
Students stay with host families in the countries they visit. Conversely, foreign students who travel to Oregon live with host families in the state. And Rotary clubs are seeking host families in Central Oregon.
Host families volunteer for a three-month block of time with a student, but receive no compensation. The visiting student does get a stipend of about $150 per month for expenses.
“It’s the value of having an exchange student in one’s home that is the benefit,” Abernethy said. “The student simply becomes part of the family, doing everything one would with their family.”
For Amber Keyser and her husband, Seth, of Bend, the joy of the program is having a teenager in the household again. The Keysers are hosting Bibina Albarran, 16, from Spain, for three months.
“She is our third student we’ve hosted,” Amber Keyser said. “At first, we had our own teenagers to pair with a student, but being empty nesters, it was nice to have someone young in the home again.
“One thing that prospective host families should know is how easy it is to love these kids — really, really easy,” Keyser said.
For Bibina, who attended Caldera High School, American traditions such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and the prom were memorable for her.
“One thing I’ve learned during my stay is I think there are always going to be people willing to help you, even if you are by yourself,” she said. “There are people around the world with good intentions, and live in a good community. Like Rotary, it is a safe community.”
The program is in urgent need of host families to take in exchange students who will be arriving in August. Since the student stays with a family in three-month blocks, it is not as heavy a burden as hosting for a full year. Further, there are former host families in Rotary who can help out in a pinch.
The program is for both outbound and inbound students. A lot of care goes into preparing a student to travel. It is nearly a year-long orientation process with mandatory workshops so that students and parents are well-prepared for their host families. To ensure the student’s safety and health experience, there’s a checklist of policies and rules, including the 4Ds: no drinking, no drugs, no driving and no dating.
Oregon has about 70 Rotary Clubs, 25 of which host students. This year about 20 foreign students will be coming in. Central Oregon will have at least three, possibly four.
One does not have to be a Rotary member to be part of the host family program. If interested, contact Abernethy at bruce.abernethy@bend.k12.or.us or Zak Boone at zboone@cocc.edu.
