The Rosland Fire northwest of La Pine grew to 393 acres overnight and area residents are still being advised to be prepared to leave if the situation worsens.
The fire, which started about 2 p.m. Saturday, prompted the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office to warn residents of the Newberry Estates subdivision near La Pine to be prepared to evacuate. The warning remained in place at 8 a.m. Sunday morning. About 150 residents live in the subdivision.
Officials responded to the fire with considerable assets, said Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest.
"Approximately 75 firefighters using air tankers, helicopters, engines, dozers and building hand line worked on the fire yesterday," Nelson-Dean said in a statement Sunday morning. "By the end of the day firefighters had lined the fire with either dozer line or roads, which stopped the forward progression of the fire. The firefighters were helped when the fire moved into an area on the Deschutes National Forest that had been treated to reduce hazardous fuels. Fire behavior significantly lessened as the fire hit the treated area, allowing firefighters a wider range of options to fight the fire, including more direct tactics."
There is concern that weather conditions Sunday will be a problem.
"One major goal for the day will be keeping the fire within those dozer lines or roads, which may prove challenging with weather conditions expected to be hot and dry with the potential for a red flag warning for winds," Nelson-Dean said.
The National Weather Service predicts temperatures in the area will reach 90 degrees on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.