Gun safety, health care, cryptocurrency, statehood for Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and federal marijuana legislation were among the topics discussed Wednesday by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., during a virtual town hall for Deschutes County.
Wyden spoke virtually from the The Bulletin offices in Bend, and was hosted by People’s Town Hall. The event was streamed live on the organization’s Facebook Live page, and residents were able to ask Wyden questions on a wide range of topics.
The senator began the town hall by speaking on the latest instances of gun violence, specifically the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 in which an 18-year-old fatally shot 19 students and two teachers, and wounded seventeen others at an elementary school.
In respect to the recent mass shootings, Wyden said he had one word: “enough.” Wyden argued that it is possible to reconcile gun safety and protect the Second Amendment, and that one of his priorities moving forward is to make sure the political reaction to the latest school shooting bears results.
Aside from gun violence, Deschutes County residents voiced other concerns and priorities.
One town hall attendee, concerned about an excessive medical bill her husband received for a surgery, asked Wyden what he will do to rein in health care costs.
Wyden said when Congress resumes next week, he will continue to lead the effort to hold down the cost of prescription medicine.
“The pharmaceutical lobbies, one of the most powerful in Washington, they are fighting us every step of the way,” Wyden said. “I think we are going to prevail. I think we are going to finally start holding down the costs of cancer drugs, arthritis drugs, these anti-coagulants, some of those most expensive line items in these outlandishly large bills that you describe.”
Wyden said there will be more focus on home care and preventative care and telemedicine, which could be used to supplement doctors visits for those with chronic conditions.
“I think health care needs to be a basic human right in this country,” Wyden said.
One attendee asked how Wyden plans to address the structural problems exposed in the health care system by the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically at St. Charles Health System.
Wyden said dealing with the issues in the health care system requires providing hospitals with additional help quickly, and also helping nurses pay for their education and ensure they get better pay at their jobs.
Another attendee asked about dam removal. Wyden said he is in favor of a balanced approach.
“What we have to do in respect to dams is recognize that we want fish, we want recreation, we want business and trade,” Wyden said. “But just like so many of these issues we are talking about, we have to find some common ground, because if you don’t find common ground you can’t get these things done in the Congress.”
Wyden also brought up the common ground approach in regards to his plans to push for more gun safety.
“This is going to be one of the biggest and most important efforts of my lifetime,” Wyden said, “bringing people together for gun safety. We will write laws. No question about it. But we have to show that we, in a polarizing time, we can get results.”
Wyden said while addressing the issue of gun violence is partially about common sense gun laws such as universal background checks, safe gun storage and preventing individuals involved in domestic violence from acquiring guns, it is also about addressing mental health.
“The reality is we need sensible policy on both sides,” Wyden said.
Wyden said he was optimistic that views on guns, specifically among young people in rural areas, are changing, which could lead to sensible regulation in the future.
“If we can’t do everything that needs to be done in the next few weeks, let's get started,” Wyden added. “Let's start moving in the right direction.”
The Deschutes County virtual town hall event was part of a five-event circuit including town halls in Lincoln, Tillamook, Wasco and Hood River counties.
