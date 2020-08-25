Ron Boozell, better known as Rondo, is running for the Bend City Council for the sixth time.
Boozell, 58, is a 30-year resident and long time politics-watcher in Bend. Earlier this year, he unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination for the seat open on the Deschutes County Commission.
Boozell is running for the seat currently held by Councilor Chris Piper, who is running to keep the seat he was appointed to in 2019. Megan Perkins, a founder of the non profit Embrace Bend, and Donovan Jividen, a 21-year-old software development engineer, are also running for this seat.
Boozell made headlines the last time he ran for the Bend City Council because he did so partially from a jail cell.
In 2018, he was arrested outside City Hall on a warrant for contempt of court. He’d been ordered by a judge to serve a 90-day sentence for nonpayment of child support. He pleaded no contest to the charge of interfering with a peace officer.
On Tuesday, Boozell contended it is "an illegal debt," and that he owes nothing.
Despite running unsuccessfully multiple times over the past decade, Boozell said he was inspired to run again because he feels the council does not fully represent the community.
If elected, he said his priorities would be to address homelessness and Central Oregon's childcare shortage and affordability problem.
The issue of homelessness is close to Boozell. He said he was driven out of his home in 2016 due to a rent increase and has been living in an RV ever since.
Boozell doesn't believe the current council takes homelessness seriously.
"We can get rid of homelessness the second we decide to," Boozell said.
He also would advocate for the city to discourage tourists during the pandemic. He would do this by limiting hotel and lodging occupancy to 20% as a way to curb people from coming to visit.
Boozell said it was inconsistent for the city to still be receiving revenue from the room tax from hotels and short term rentals while also trying to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"That's like blood money we're going to be taking," he said.
He is also opposes the $190 million transportation bond, which will be on the ballot this November. Boozell said it was insulting for the city council to ask voters to pay for a bond that will raise taxes, which will then get passed down from landlords to renters and drive out more people from their homes.
Boozell called the bond a "homeless making machine."
Tuesday was the last day someone could file to run for Bend City Council. The general election is on Nov. 3.
