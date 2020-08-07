A single-vehicle crash killed a 24-year-old Bend resident near Suttle Lake Wednesday night, according to information from the Jefferson County sheriff's office.
Summer Collins pulled out of a forest information turnout before accelerating on the SW Suttle Lake Highway just off of U.S. Highway 20. Deputies believe that after pulling into the oncoming lane, Collins may have overcorrected and caused the car to roll over on its top.
Collins was seatbelted in to the vehicle, but was killed by the Jeep's roll bar during the turnover, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m.
