Rogue, a beloved North American river otter living at the High Desert Museum, was euthanized early this week at the ripe otter age of 12.
Rogue, one of three otters living at the museum, was humanely euthanized Tuesday, the museum said in a statement Thursday.
Rouge struggled with osteoarthritis, and over the last few weeks, his condition deteriorated rapidly and attempts to give him relief from his pain with new medications were unsuccessful, the museum said. The museum's veterinarian and caretakers decided to euthanize Rogue based on a prognosis for a poor quality of life.
Dana Whitelaw, the museum's director, said the museum community will miss Rogue dearly. She called him "an ambassador for his species."
"We are grateful for the many years of joy and charisma that he brought to our visitor experiences," Whitelaw told The Bulletin.
Rogue was named after the Rogue River, and his museum caretakers said he will be remembered as the mother hen of the otters, because of his generosity and nurturing ways toward the other otters in the habitat.
He enjoyed grooming his fellow otters, eating rainbow trout, and playing in the snow.
Rogue came to the museum in 2013, and was brought there because he was unable to survive in the wild. After getting used to humans and his new environment at the museum, Rogue thrived in his habitat.
Rogue's personality was diverse, and while he loved his otter companions, he was selective about which humans he trusted, said Jon Nelson, the museum’s curator of wildlife.
"Working with staff, he was really picky on who he'd like to work with," Nelson said. "He was a very opinionated otter, I'd say."
It generally took a long time to build up Rogue's trust. In order to get on Rogue's good side, one would have to pay their dues, Nelson said.
"He was very front and center," Nelson said of Rogue's relationship with his fans, who would gather around the otter habitat. Rogue never got nervous around the people who came to see him, he said.
Rogue was also incredibly generous, Nelson said. When Pitch, the youngest otter was introduced into the habitat, Rogue taught him how to properly behave, Nelson said.
"Brook, the other otter, our middle aged otter, is very, very shy and a lot days when we get busy, he gets scared, and he won't even come out of the den, and Rogue is just so generous," Nelson said. "We would throw fish into the exhibit and instead of eating the fish himself he (Rogue) would deliver it to Brook in the den so Brook wouldn’t have to come out of the den."
"He took care of the other two otters," Nelson said.
Dana Whitelaw, the museum's director, wants to remind people in Central Oregon that baby otters will soon be out in the wild and it is not uncommon to find them alone.
A lone baby otter does not indicate the otter has been abandoned, but that its mother likely parked it while she engaged in other activities, such as hunting, Whitelaw said. By removing the baby otter from its environment, the otter's natural care and development in the wild is disrupted, Whitelaw said.
Another way residents in the region can protect otters in the wild, is to keep their dogs on a leash or be mindful of unleashed dogs who might chase and kill otters in the wild.
In honor of Rogue, it is important to keep otter conservation in mind, and remember otters are highly present and accessible in river systems throughout Oregon, Whitelaw said.
“We’re not actively looking for another river otter at the moment, yet the museum serves as a refuge for wildlife that can’t survive in the wild,” Whitelaw said. “If another otter needed care and we thought it would thrive in the habitat with the other otters, we would consider it.”
The Museum cares for more than 130 animals, from otters to fish. The majority of the animals cannot survive in the wild, either due to injuries or because they are accustomed to humans and are unable to hunt or avoid predators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.