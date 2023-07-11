The Oxford Hotel in Bend has taken travel with your furry, four-legged friend to new heights: Doggies can dine and sleep with their owners.

At the hotel restaurant, Roam, a waiter may not place a cloth napkin on Fido’s lap, but will deliver a porcelain bowl of beef or chicken dog chow set atop a plate at your table. Oh, and there’s a tennis ball too for playing fetch.

Dog Menu
Roam and Oxford Hotel executive chef Bryant Kryck feeds some Pawtastic Beef to his French bulldog, Bijoux, outside Roam on Thursday in Bend. Kryck recently started offering a menu of dishes just for dogs at Roam and the Oxford. Kryck said the Pawtastic Beef is Bijoux’s favorite on the menu, which also includes chicken, oatmeal and whipped cream dishes.  
