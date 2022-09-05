U.S. Forest Service officials are closing multiple areas of the Deschutes National Forest due to the spreading Cedar Creek Fire.
The fire, which was caused by a lightning strike in early August, is burning about 25 miles west of La Pine, according to a press release. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned 17,625 acres of the Willamette National Forest and was 12% contained.
Roads, trails and trailheads managed by the Forest Service are closed across a large swath of the national forest. The closures stretch west to the Cascade Crest, east to the boundary of the Three Sisters Wilderness, south to Forest Road 4290 and 4650 and end at the border of Deschutes County.
Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead, Many Lakes Trailhead, Charlton Lake Trailhead and Moore Creek Trailhead are closed, according to the press release.
The Pacific Crest Trail is also closed from Highway 58 to the Six Lakes Trail junction near Elk Lake, the press release said. Through hikers can rejoin the PCT at Elk Lake by using the Island Meadow Trail or the Horse Lake Trail.
Trails are closed in the following areas: “Charlton (and associated trails), Clover Meadow, Corral Swamp, Elk Creek, Found Lake, Harralson, Irish and Taylor, Johnny Lake, Lemish Lake, Lily Lake, Maiden Peak (and associated trails), Many Lakes, Metolius-Windigo, Mink Lake, Moore Creek, Senoj Lake, Six Lakes, Snowshoe Lake, Teddy Lake, The Twins, Twins Peak, Upper Moore Creek, Winopee Lake,” according to the press release.
These areas will remain closed until further notice, according to the Forest Service.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
