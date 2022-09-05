stock fire
123RF

U.S. Forest Service officials are closing multiple areas of the Deschutes National Forest due to the spreading Cedar Creek Fire.

The fire, which was caused by a lightning strike in early August, is burning about 25 miles west of La Pine, according to a press release. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned 17,625 acres of the Willamette National Forest and was 12% contained.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.