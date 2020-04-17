Some road paving projects will start earlier than planned in Bend, due to changing circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council authorized about $3.2 million for street preservation work this summer to improve several miles of road in Bend.
This construction — which will start this month — includes inlays and overlays, where old asphalt is ground out and replaced; chip seal, where hot oil and rock are applied to the road; and slurry seal treatments, which is applied mostly on lesser-used residential streets.
The City’s Keep Good Roads Good philosophy means the city maintains and preserves streets with the most cost-effective treatment for the road condition — the right treatment at the right time, said David Abbas, streets and operations director.
“In recent years, the city has been steadily improving our pavement conditions through increased efforts with our maintenance and preservation work. We want to continue this improving trend on the conditions of our transportation system,” Abbas said in a statement from the city.
To learn more about Bend’s street preservation practices, visit www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation, which includes an interactive map about this summer’s plans.
