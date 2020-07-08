Drivers, bikers and walkers may experience delays on a portion of South Century Drive in Sunriver at night starting July 19, according to the Deschutes County Road Department.
Crews will be working on the stretch of South Century Drive between U.S. Highway 97 and Venture Lane nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The county expects the work to last through the morning of July 24.
The project includes road paving and shared-use path improvements along the route and at the Venture Lane and Abbott Drive intersections.
Pedestrian and bike paths will also close during some periods, and crews will designate alternate routes during those closures. Anyone who plans to use the road during impacted hours is encouraged to consider alternate routes.
