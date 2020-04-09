Drivers and cyclists should anticipate lane closures and delays on Alfalfa Market Road starting Monday due to a road paving project.
The project includes paving of Alfalfa Market Road, beginning near the Powell Butte Highway roundabout and extending four miles to the east. Work will generally be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 17.
Shoulder work is anticipated through April 21.
People are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.
Deschutes County is also asking that people maintain appropriate social distance if they must walk, ride or drive through project sites.
For more information, contact Cody Smith, county engineer for the Deschutes County road department, at 541-322-7113.
