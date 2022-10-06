River Safety (copy)
People gather along a popular swimming area at Farewell Bend Park just below Bill Healy Bridge in July 2020.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

A river restoration project at Riverbend Park in Bend is slated to begin this month and close part of the trail and sidewalk to visitors until early 2023. 

The project will begin on Oct. 17 and will take place within Riverbend Park along the Deschutes between the Bill Healy Memorial Bridge and downstream to the Farewell Bend Pedestrian Bridge, the Bend Park & Recreation District and the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council said in a release Thursday. The stretch of trail and sidewalk between those two points will be closed during construction until spring 2023, but a detour will be available.

