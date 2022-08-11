Alex Kollar (copy)
Water flows down a section of Lava Island Falls on the Deschutes River in 2021.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin photos

The general location of the body of Alex Kollar, the kayaker who went missing on the Deschutes River last fall, is known, but conditions on the river make it far too dangerous to safely retrieve his remains.

Kollar was reported missing on the Deschutes River on Oct. 1 after he was last seen by friends upstream from Meadow Camp near Lava Island Falls. That stretch of the river is classified as Class IV and V whitewater, conditions characterized by extreme difficulty and danger.

