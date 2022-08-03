River cleanup (copy)
John Sanchez of Bend pulls weeds at Meadow Camp while participating in the Deschutes River Cleanup on July 30, 2022.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

A staggering 2,600 pounds of garbage and weeds was collected this year at the annual Deschutes River Cleanup, nearly double the amount collected in 2019, which was the last time scuba divers were used.

Most of the debris came from the riverbank during the event Saturday, but Deschutes County Search and Rescue divers did recover a about a trash bag's worth of garbage from the river itself. They also managed to bring up a couple of cell phones, one of which was returned to its owner, along with her passport. 

Joe Siess

