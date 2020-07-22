The Bend Park & Recreation District announced Wednesday it will close a river access point at Columbia Park, due to safety concerns and to prevent further erosion of the river bank.
The access point will remain closed until the completion of a river access study and public engagement process for the site and others along the Deschutes River, which is not expected to be finished until July 2021.
Signs and fencing are placed at the park to inform visitors about the closure.
The river access was added in 2010 as a kayak put-in , according to the park district. The access point has become overused by dogs and pedestrians. It is also a trouble area for bridge jumping, which is prohibited in Bend, according to the park district.
There are several other locations to access the Deschutes River in Bend, including Miller’s Landing Park, McKay Park, Riverbend Park and Drake Park.
