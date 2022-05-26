Frank Rex begins each work day around 5:30 a.m. driving his school bus 80 miles through rural Jefferson County between the Warm Springs Reservation and Madras, a trip that takes roughly two and a half hours.
For the past five years, the 60-year-old bus driver from Madras has been the first person to greet the local school district’s sleepy-eyed students in the morning and the last person in the district to say goodbye when he drops them off at home.
“I fell in love with it,” Rex said of his job. “Their faces light up when they see you in the morning … It’s a wonderful job.”
As gas prices spike nationwide, school districts across Central Oregon are proposing big budget increases for the upcoming school year to fuel buses for drivers like Rex.
Some school districts have already exceeded their budgeted fuel spending for this year and are making significant adjustments to accommodate the rapidly changing economic climate. Meanwhile, multiple districts say they are looking at transitioning to other kinds of transportation, including adding buses that run on propane and electricity, in part to navigate the spike in fuel costs.
For the 2021-2022 school year, Jefferson County allocated $196,500 to fuel its vehicles, including school buses, according to a district spokesperson. But for the upcoming school year, the district, with its hours-long bus routes that bring in children from remote parts of the region, is proposing a budget that allocates $335,000 for fuel, by far the district's highest amount since at least 2017, according to school district officials.
“It does seem significantly higher,” said Stacie Holmstrom, the district’s chief financial officer.
Holmstrom said the district allocated roughly $175,000 toward fuel solely for buses this year. But the spike in gas prices forced the district to spend about $181,000 by the end of April. The district is now in the process of reevaluating its spending for the upcoming year, but with the current economic situation, it's difficult to tell what will happen.
“There’s a lot of unknowns out there right now,” Holmstrom said.
Bend-La Pine Schools is also proposing a 33% increase in its budget for transportation fuel for the upcoming school year, according to Julianne Repman, a district spokesperson.
Redmond School District is facing a similar trend, budgeting a 32% increase for fuel for next year’s student transportation, according to Kathy Steinert, the district’s director of fiscal services. She said the district has “certainly experienced an increase in diesel and unleaded fuel costs since the start of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.”
Michelle Williams, transportation manager for the Crook County School District, said the district has reported a 65% increase in spending for fuel this year compared to last year, a surge largely driven by the steep spike in gas prices since April. She said the district is making adjustments in the budget to absorb that cost but couldn’t speak specifically as to how much of an increase the district might propose for the upcoming school year.
“With any luck, we’ll start trending back downward,” Williams said.
Nationwide, gas prices have escalated since late April, with recent estimates showing the national average to be a record-high $4.60 per gallon, according to Forbes. Recent estimates indicate prices could skyrocket this summer, exceeding $6 per gallon in multiple states, according to JP Morgan analysts.
And compounding this costly issue for Central Oregon districts is a shortage of bus drivers that has prompted some districts to increase pay scales, officials in multiple districts say.
Steinert, from Redmond, said that “with the hiring challenges and labor shortages, we have had to increase compensation and offer bonuses in order to remain operational.” Steinert says the district spends “about 10 times as much on compensation for our bus drivers and other transportation team members” than on fuel costs.
In Crook County, the district is “six drivers short from where we would like to be,” said Williams, who added that the district has offered a “substantial” pay increase this year to combat this shortage.
Rex, the Jefferson County bus driver, also said that the district needs drivers. He, too, said more funding is needed to bring in workers and support kids who need to come to school, adding: “It’s harder to bring them in given the pay scale and hours.”
But each adjustment comes with the caveat that the fluctuating economic situation makes it unclear how next year’s transportation spending will turn out for Central Oregon’s school districts.
Williams said that, for now, Jefferson County is budgeting high for a “worst case scenario” where prices continue to skyrocket.
“In our discussion, we realized that we don’t know what’s going to happen this year,” she said, adding, “We’re looking at what we have knowing that it’s hugely volatile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.