The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs shut down its government offices for a week due to rising cases of COVID-19. Offices are expected to reopen on Jan. 17.
The Warm Springs reservation, home to around 5,000 people, has around 140 active cases of COVID, said Louie Pitt, director of government affairs. Pitt said the government recommended the shutdown to the Warm Springs Tribal Council, which approved the decision.
Pitt said while the omicron variant appears to be “less deadly” compared to previous variants, his government won’t simply shrug off the rising case numbers.
“That is a big chance to take, so an overabundance of caution is what we are doing,” said Pitt. “We are calling it a major outbreak.”
Indian Head Casino, one of the largest employers on the reservation, is also closed due to staffing shortages, according to a message on its website. Similarly, Warm Springs K-8 Academy also closed this week.
“We are making this decision to be good partners with the Tribes while they take precautionary measures to slow the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant as case counts increase across the Warm Springs Community,” according to a message from school superintendent Jay Mathisen, posted on the academy’s website.
Earlier in the pandemic, Warm Springs was devastated by the loss of many elders in the community to COVID-19, some of whom were among the last speakers of their indigenous language.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.