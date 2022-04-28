Increasing mental health resources, fostering more communication between the Jefferson County Commission and the public, county water issues and safer roadways top the list of issues that concern both candidates seeking Position 2 on the three-member commission.
Sabria Rios, of Culver, will face incumbent Kelly Simmelink, of Madras, in the May 17 primary election.
Races for the nonpartisan county commissioner positions in Jefferson County can be won in the primary. If the race is contested in the primary between two candidates, the candidate who wins more than 50% of the vote wins the election.
Sabria Rios
Rios, who was born and raised in Jefferson County, is a certified massage therapist and a member on the Culver School Board. She said during her time on the board she has been an outspoken advocate for the community, which she said makes her an ideal choice for county commissioner.
If elected, she would focus on increasing mental health resources in Jefferson County, building safer and more efficient roadways and increasing communication between the County Commission and the public.
"I feel really passionate that if you live in a community, you should be able to decide what happens in your local town instead of being told by people across the state what you can and can't do for your own community," Rios said.
Rios also hopes to garner more agricultural support for her county, including finding short-term and long-term solutions to the ongoing drought. But changing the way the commission communicates with the public is where she would start if elected.
“Within the county, a lot of times we hear from people that they have no idea what’s going on at the commissioners’ meeting, and they don’t know how to get a hold of people,” Rios said. “And I think part of that is because the commission meetings are held at nine o’clock in the morning on Wednesdays, and most contributing citizens are at work at nine o’clock in the morning on Wednesday.”
Rios said mental health resources in Oregon are significantly lacking, and if elected she would work to change that by providing more resources to help people early on to avoid developing cycles of drug and alcohol abuse as opposed to using funds primarily to treat people who are already struggling with addiction. Providing people with the resources early on and the ability to talk through their problems could also help curb teen suicide, she said.
Kelly Simmelink
Simmelink, a local businessman living in Madras with his wife and three children, became county commissioner in 2018 after former Commissioner Mike Ahern did not seek reelection.
“I had always enjoyed politics and felt that with my business background and my skill set, a commission seat might be a good way for me to utilize my abilities for my county,” Simmelink said.
Simmelink’s top priorities include acting as the fiduciary officer for residents, and making smart financial decisions with taxpayer dollars, he said. Aside from that, he said, irrigation and water insecurities are among his top priorities. Failing bridges, traffic safety, access to broadband internet and aiding in economic recovery in Jefferson County are also on his list, he said.
“I am very proud of the relationships that I have fostered with elected officials across this state, including other county commissioners and state and federal legislators,” Simmelink said.
Simmelink said he still loves being a commissioner after four years, and some things he accomplished during that time include successfully lobbying state and federal delegations for funds for Jefferson County, including disaster relief to address the irrigation situation and for a new public health building, he said.
“It has been one of the most rewarding opportunities anyone could have, and not one without daily challenges,” Simmelink said. “I appreciate the opportunity to help people, and my temperament, ability to listen and decision-making ability make me a great fit for the position of commissioner."
