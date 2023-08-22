blue flashing police car during a roadblock

A young man and recent graduate from Ridgeview High School died on Saturday at Anytime Fitness health club in Redmond, the Redmond School District confirmed Tuesday.

Redmond Police and Redmond Fire & Rescue declined to share details on the incident, but the  school district was told the death was due to a weightlifting accident, said Holly Brown, district spokesperson. 

