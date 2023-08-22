A young man and recent graduate from Ridgeview High School died on Saturday at Anytime Fitness health club in Redmond, the Redmond School District confirmed Tuesday.
Redmond Police and Redmond Fire & Rescue declined to share details on the incident, but the school district was told the death was due to a weightlifting accident, said Holly Brown, district spokesperson.
Brown said the district was not authorized to share the former student’s name because he was a minor.
Ken Brown, a battalion chief with Redmond Fire & Rescue, was the shift commander on duty the day of the incident. He said the fire department never made it to the fitness center because the person had already died.
“We were canceled in all actuality before we got there because we were called for an incident and the police informed our dispatchers that it was a DOA (dead on arrival) and so we didn’t get there,” Brown said.
Redmond Police confirmed that officers responded to the fitness center, said Lt. Eric Beckwith, spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department.
“I can’t make any comments other than we responded to a medical call at Anytime Fitness,” Beckwith said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.