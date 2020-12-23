A reward for information on three elk carcasses left to waste near Sisters has increased to $2,500, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Poachers killed a bull, a cow, and a spike elk, which is a male elk with an unbranched antler, west of Bend on Oct. 28.
The animals were discovered separately, but all three were in the same area and appear to have been killed at the same time, according to wildlife officials.
The cow and spike elk were killed for no reason, and the bull had its head and shoulders removed as a trophy.
Based on decomposition, all three elk were probably shot on the opening day of the area’s elk season, according to state police.
Anyone in the area who heard shots at night or noticed anything unusual on the opening day of the season are encouraged to call the TIP Line at 800-452-7888.
