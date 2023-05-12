In March of 2021, the Bull Springs Fire ripped across 211 acres of land west of Bend, destroying two sheds and scorching pine juniper, and brush before it was extinguished by local fire crews.

Now three area residents affected by the fire are suing their neighbor, alleging he started the blaze. Their lawsuits, filed separately in Deschutes County Circuit Court, could cost the landowner, Dr. James Verheyden, more than $2 million. Verheyden’s wife, Jean Verheyden, and two companies he owns are also named in the lawsuits.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818,

mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(2) comments

DuckBuckeye
DuckBuckeye

"I have no opinion... You misstated what I said."

Awww, doubtful.

Report Add Reply
373749
373749

Bend's most useless resident at it again. Nobody in your community wants you here James.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.