In March of 2021, the Bull Springs Fire ripped across 211 acres of land west of Bend, destroying two sheds and scorching pine juniper, and brush before it was extinguished by local fire crews.
Now three area residents affected by the fire are suing their neighbor, alleging he started the blaze. Their lawsuits, filed separately in Deschutes County Circuit Court, could cost the landowner, Dr. James Verheyden, more than $2 million. Verheyden’s wife, Jean Verheyden, and two companies he owns are also named in the lawsuits.
The Oregon Department of Forestry determined that the fire was caused by rekindled wood that had previously been part of a burning slash pile on Verheyden’s property. Strong winds whipped the flames across the landscape in the well-to-do neighborhood of large properties on Bend’s northwest outskirts.
A Department of Forestry incident report states that the cost to extinguish the fire was $88,731. Damages were estimated at $37,709.
Neighbors sue for $2.4 million
Brent Smith, a partner at Baum Smith LLC., the law firm that represents the landowners suing Verheyden, said the structures that burned were sheds on a property owned by Peter and Jacqueline McCook. The McCooks, one of the three parties to take legal action against Verheyden, are seeking $900,000 in damages, alleging “recklessness and gross negligence.”
The other neighbors involved in the suit include Eric and Kathleen Carr, and Christian and Patti Calande. The Calandes are suing for $900,000 and the Carrs for $600,000. The total amount sought by the defendants adds up to $2.4 million.
According to a March 28, 2021, incident report, winds were blowing up to 50 mph, causing embers to float up to a mile from the fire. The report stated that contractors had been at the Verheyden residence to burn slash piles, and one or more had rekindled due to wind.
More than 180 homes were threatened by the fire, according to the incident report.
A burning permit for the property, issued by the Oregon Department of Forestry, was registered under Millwood LLC., a logging and sawmill company owned by Verheyden. The permit, reviewed by The Bulletin, was valid from Feb. 4 to Mar. 15, 2021, about two weeks prior to the wildfire.
ODF investigation
Verheyden owns around 745 acres of land on Verheyden Ranch Road and Bull Springs Road west of Bend, according to Deschutes County property records.
Because he was not able to control the fire and embers floated away from his property, Verheyden was fined $115 by the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Jessica Prankke, a public affairs officer for the Oregon Department of Forestry, said her agency has opened up an investigation into the Bull Springs Fire to look into causes and responsible parties.
“Every fire that happens on ODF-protected lands we do investigate to find a cause and origin,” said Prankke. “(Investigators) will interview eyewitnesses, take pictures of events. They will do this work to create a full picture of what happened.”
Once a wildfire investigation is over, the responsible party, if there is one, is sent a demands letter, which usually includes a demand for reimbursement for the cost of the fire, said Prankke.
“Then the responsible party can choose to either accept the demands letter; it can go into a settlement, or they can contest the demands letter and it goes further into litigation,” she said.
David Jacobs, the Eugene-based lawyer representing Verheyden in the lawsuit, did not respond to phone calls and an email requesting a comment on the case.
Verheyden’s legal entanglements
The lawsuits over the Bull Springs Fire are only the latest in a string of legal entanglements for Verheyden, an orthopedic surgeon at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend.
In 2021 Verheyden ignited a firestorm of protest after he erected three gates on Forest Road 4606, which runs partly across his property. The gates blocked access to hikers, bikers and other outdoor enthusiasts who regularly use the road to access one area of the Deschutes National Forest.
Verheyden blamed users for the closure, saying some people had dumped trash and vandalized his property. Negotiations between Verheyden and the U.S. Forest Service over granting public access on the road ended in a stalemate.
Criticism of Verheyden for his actions related to the road closure and the Bull Springs Fire erupted on social media.
Verheyden is suing two of his critics for defamation, saying they engaged in a “public-shaming campaign,” which he says damaged his reputation and caused his family “millions of dollars of income.” That case remains unresolved and is moving through a legal process. One of the two defendants in the case, John Blankfort, said he was only explaining “truth and facts” about what had happened.
“I said the Verheydens were responsible for the Bull Springs Fire because Bend Fire & Rescue said it rekindled from their burn pile. Now, they are getting sued for $2.4 million over it,” Blankfort said in an email. “This isn’t about shaming, it’s about shining a light on the Verheyden’s actions and letting people form their own opinions.”
Then in March 2022, a Bend resident filed a lawsuit against Verheyden alleging malpractice. The patient alleges negligence led to his finger being amputated and is seeking $950,000 in damages.
Verheyden declined to comment for this story.
“I have no opinion,” he said. “Whenever I have stated things to you in the past, you misstated a whole bunch of things, so I have no opinion.”
"I have no opinion... You misstated what I said."

Awww, doubtful.
Awww, doubtful.
Bend's most useless resident at it again. Nobody in your community wants you here James.
