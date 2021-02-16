Wildlife officials are worried about a salmonella outbreak among songbirds in Central Oregon that is linked to bird feeders, where birds are congregating and consuming contaminated food and water.
Residents are being asked to take down their bird feeders for the next month to stop the spread of salmonella, a potentially deadly bacterial infection that is common among seed-eating birds in the winter.
Sally Compton, executive director of Think Wild, a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Bend, said having bird feeders in the winter is a double-edged sword. The feeders help supplement the food supply for birds through the cold weather, but then many birds gather at the feeders and leave feces infected with salmonella. The feces can end up in the water and food, spreading the infection.
“That’s where we start to see the potential to have an outbreak like we have right now,” Compton said.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife warned the public in December about finding dead birds due to salmonella and other bacteria and viruses. At that time, residents in Sisters reported finding several sick and dead birds.
Reports went down until recently when Think Wild received an uptick in calls over the past two weeks related to salmonella infections in finches and pine siskins. One man recently brought in five dead birds he found around his bird feeder, Compton said.
The current outbreak has spread as far north as British Columbia and as far south as San Francisco, affecting thousands of birds.
“The range is pretty extensive, and it’s all throughout Oregon,” Compton said.
Jen Lair, an owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Bend, said the outbreak occurs every winter like the flu for humans. This winter happened to have some increased cases in areas around Sisters and Redmond, she said.
Lair expects the outbreak to subside locally since the most susceptible bird, the pine siskins, is starting to leave the area.
“I haven’t seen that many around lately,” Lair said. “People have not been buying as much of the finch food.”
If people want to keep their bird feeders up, they should clean them at least once a week with a diluted bleach solution, Compton said.
Other nectar feeders for hummingbirds are safe, and bird baths can stay out as long as they are cleaned daily.
Because salmonella can spread to humans and pets, residents need to be careful if they see a sick or dead bird, Compton said. Residents should wear gloves to remove a dead bird.
“You don’t want your dog or cat to pick up the bird,” Compton said. “Also you don’t want other birds to come in contact with that sick bird.”
If a resident suspects a bird is sick, they are encouraged to call Think Wild’s hotline at (541) 241-8680.
Bird watching has become a popular activity in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more people have bird feeders, Compton said. It may seem disappointing to take down a bird feeder for the next month, but it will keep birds safe, she said.
“It’s something that keeps you busy while you’re at home and you want to have something nice to look out your window,” Compton said. “But anything we can do to minimize the spread will help protect our native songbirds.”
