Dozens of residents of the Boyd Acres Neighborhood in northeast Bend are opposed to a proposed temporary homeless campsite at Juniper Ridge, and are asking the city of Bend to reconsider.
“This seems like a quick fix solution without a lot of forethought,” Kathi Sanders, a northeast Bend resident, wrote in an email to the city.
Residents, as well as the neighborhood association board itself, are protesting a recent proposal to create a temporary, managed homeless camp on city-owned property called Juniper Ridge.
The camp would essentially be a 6-acre gravel area where homeless people in tents or RVs could legally live off Cooley Road, according to city documents. It would be managed by a nonprofit organization that has experience with homelessness, and would only exist until Deschutes County moved into phase three of Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 reopening plans.
The proposal came before the City Council in October shortly after BNSF Railway threatened to revoke the city’s two railroad crossing licenses on the property after two incidents involving homeless campers getting stuck with their vehicles on railroads on Juniper Ridge this year.
The residents in the Boyd Acres Neighborhood and other surrounding neighborhoods in on Bend's north side do not want a camp near them, fearing that it will bring more crime or dangerous behavior to the area. Many parents wrote to the City Council with fear about what it would mean for their children, given that the camp would be relatively close to two schools and Rockridge Park.
Other residents in comments to the city said putting a camp at Juniper Ridge is ill-advised because it is far away from basic services.
City Manager Eric King said Monday that the proposed camp is still in a concept stage, and that there is still time for the community and city to come together to mitigate concerns. With regards to fears about increased crime in the area, King said that is the whole intent behind having a camp that is managed by an experienced nonprofit organization that would help regulate activity.
This camp would have a set of criteria and rules residents would have to follow to stay, King said.
“Those experiencing homelessness also want to be safe,” King said. “We need to think of folks in a housing crisis as our neighbors.”
A managed camp would also help centralize services, such as from Mosaic Medical and other groups, which already go out to Juniper Ridge to serve campers.
But for many who testified against the proposal to the council, their main concerns boiled down to frustration after years of having informal homeless camps in their neighborhoods.
These residents were also among the hundreds who were evacuated this summer after a motor home sparked the Juniper Ridge Fire in August, and fear what having people congregated together will mean for fire danger in general.
Many residents wrote about their frustration about feeling the impacts of the homeless population of Juniper Ridge growing as Bend’s housing crisis worsens.
"Boyd Acres Neighborhood, already home to the jail, juvenile justice, proposed Veteran’s Village, and Hunnell Rd campers, is the location for a sanctioned homeless camp," according to a letter from the neighborhood association.
Many also questioned why a camp had to be on the east side of town.
“Bring them to your neighborhood,” Stuart Johnson, a Boyd Acres resident, said to the council on Wednesday during a public comment period. “We’ve had them for 13 years.”
King said the city isn’t targeting a certain geographic area, and that Juniper Ridge was considered because it is land the city already owns, which makes starting a camp in an emergency capacity easier.
The city is also working with the warming shelter, which has been newly established at a former thrift store, and the faith community to find structured ways to house people this winter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t see this as the only solution set for those experiencing homelessness,” King said.
Other ideas, like putting an RV park or transitional multifamily housing at Juniper Ridge, will also need to be longer term, community conversations, he said.
