Residents near Darlene Way just east of La Pine were ordered to evacuate immediately due to a wildfire that started at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to fire officials.
Fire crews and large air tankers responded to the fire, which had grown to about 100 acres, according to Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesman for the Deschutes National Forest.
The Darlene Fire is moving quickly toward the southeast due to the hot and dry weather conditions this summer, Nelson-Dean said. Fire crews are working as quickly as possible to control the sporadic fire, she said.
“It’s not creeping along,” Nelson-Dean said. “It’s moving rapidly and spotting ahead of itself and creating additional growth in the fire."
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office issued the Level 3 — go now — evacuation notice Tuesday for residents south of Finley Butte Road off of Darlene Way, and residents in the area between Finley Butte Road and state Highway 31.
La Pine High School is being set up as a temporary evacuation site. The La Pine Rodeo grounds are open to shelter animals.
