Democrat Emerson Levy, a second-time candidate for state House District 53, trails her Republican opponent Michael Sipe by hundreds of thousands of dollars in fundraising.
Levy, a Bend attorney, is seeking to flip a longtime Republican-held seat. She attempted a run against Redmond Republican Jack Zika in the 2020 election, losing with 42.8% of the vote. This election will be the first with newly drawn boundaries for District 53. The new district encompasses northern Bend, southern Redmond and Sisters. With only a slight Democratic tilt, according to Dave’s Redistricting, a widely used website detailing demographics in new political districts for the 2022 election, the seat is seen as a toss-up.
In an attempt to ward off Democratic control of the seat, Sipe’s campaign has been flooded with contributions from Republican and business interests.
Sipe, a self-proclaimed “businessman, not a politician,” has received over $626,600 in total contributions. Over $140,000 of those were contributions from the Bring Balance to Salem PAC, most of which was for voter outreach efforts, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.
The Bring Balance to Salem PAC was created last year to boost Republican legislative candidates and Republican Party committees. It maintains strong ties to major timber, construction and business interests and former U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River. The PAC’s largest single donor is Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who donated a total $2 million this year.
The Bring Balance to Salem PAC has given just under $500,000 to the Evergreen Oregon PAC, which has paid for social media advertising, surveys and polls for Sipe. The PAC is directed by a Prineville-based political consultant who is also the husband of House Minority Leader Vikki Breese Iverson, R-Prineville. Breese Iverson’s political committee, Friends of Vikki, has also contributed over $25,000 to Sipe for broadcast advertising.
Initially, Sipe got his campaign up and running in January with a $50,000 loan from his own business, CrossPointe Capital, a mergers and acquisitions and business development firm for buyers, sellers and builders across the West Coast. Sipe is also chair of 10x Catalyst Groups, which is a Christian-focused networking group for CEOs and business owners. Previously, Sipe was the regional vice president of American Communications Network Inc., a multilevel marketing telecommunications company, which is the subject of a federal lawsuit alleging former President Donald Trump committed fraud. A 2009 video on Sipe’s YouTube channel shows his formal promotion to the position.
Fundraising complaint
Former District 53 candidate Eileen Kiely, who ran against Zika in 2018, filed a complaint against Sipe with the Secretary of State.
Kiely’s Sept. 30 complaint requested an investigation into an event hosted by Sipe’s campaign, the Central Oregon Business Forum. In the complaint, Kiely, a vice chair of the Deschutes County Democratic Party, alleged Sipe didn’t properly disclose campaign donations.
“Regardless of who wins the presidential battle tomorrow, or if this battle continues on a while longer, we can’t forget that the battle is not the war, which will rage on no matter who becomes president,” Sipe wrote on Facebook the day before the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
“A lot of people should have voter remorse,” Sipe said, “but we know who the president is.”
Levy staying afloat
While Sipe has garnered significant financial support from statewide Republican committees, Levy has trailed behind with just over $118,000 in total contributions since she declared her bid in October 2021, which includes around $24,000 rolled over from her 2020 campaign. Like her previous run for the 53rd District seat, Levy has championed child care and clean energy as her priorities.
Levy has received only one large donation: $10,000 from the Local 48 Electricians PAC, which has poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into Tina Kotek’s gubernatorial campaign. She has received $6,000 from Portland-based Women’s Investment Network PAC, which seeks to “support Democratic, pro-choice women candidates” for the Legislature. The PAC is directed by former Democratic state Sens. Jane Cease and Diane Rosenbaum.
The Future PAC, House Builders, the official campaign arm of Oregon House Democrats, contributed just over $3,500 Levy’s campaign. The PAC is run by Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, and Rep. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, Speaker of the House.
Despite her lag in funding, Levy has earned incremental financial support from New York Times journalist and former gubernatorial candidate Nicholas Kristof, state Rep. Dacia Grayber, D-Tigard and the Kiely.
Ballots have been mailed voters. They must be returned by Nov. 8.
Gary A. Warner, Oregon Capital Bureau reporter, contributed to this story.
