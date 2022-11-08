Republican incumbents Patti Adair and Tony DeBone appeared to be leading Democratic challengers Morgan Schmidt and Oliver Tatom in the race for two open seats on the Deschutes County Commission, according to early election returns Tuesday night.

In the race for Position 1, DeBone was leading Tatom by a small margin, with 52% of the vote based on preliminary results late Tuesday. For Position 3, Adair was leading Schmidt, also by a small margin with 51% of the vote in the early returns.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160 akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.