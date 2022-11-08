{div}Patty Adair, left, who is running for the Deschutes County Commission Position 3, talks with supporter Maureen Meade, during the Deschutes County Republicans election night party at the The Riverhouse on the Deschutes conference center in Bend on Tuesday.{/div}
Republican incumbents Patti Adair and Tony DeBone appeared to be leading Democratic challengers Morgan Schmidt and Oliver Tatom in the race for two open seats on the Deschutes County Commission, according to early election returns Tuesday night.
In the race for Position 1, DeBone was leading Tatom by a small margin, with 52% of the vote based on preliminary results late Tuesday. For Position 3, Adair was leading Schmidt, also by a small margin with 51% of the vote in the early returns.
Adair and DeBone have dominated the three-seat commission together the past four years with a Republican majority. DeBone, who formerly worked in computer science, has been on the commission for 12 years, and Adair, a former accountant, was first elected in 2018.
The Democratic challengers, Tatom, a nurse and paramedic, and Schmidt, a pastor, have repeatedly pushed back against the incumbents’ stance on abortion, their handling of COVID-19 regulations and their plans for a growing Deschutes County.
“It’s good to know that we’ve worked hard and that people are supporting my run for reelection,” DeBone said Tuesday night.
Tatom told The Bulletin Tuesday night that while he and DeBone have had some profound disagreements, he came out on the other side of his campaign with more respect for his opponent.
“We both got through this race without tearing each other down and really attacking each other, which, I think, is a really stark contrast to some of the other contests both locally and nationally,” Tatom said. “We disagreed without being disagreeable.”
tAdair said she was pleasantly surprised with the preliminary results, but was cautiously optimistic.
“It’s never over ‘til it’s over,” she said.
Schmidt told The Bulletin Tuesday night she was proud.
“I am just incredibly proud of all of the people who came out of the woodwork that really have shown that they ‘give a Schmidt,’ and that we share share Central Oregon values that don’t leave anybody behind,” she said.
The Deschutes County Clerk’s office will continue to report election results Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as ballots come in.
