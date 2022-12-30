Tamara Gillett cleans an exterior window of The Reptile Zone on Friday afternoon in Bend. Someone spray-painted graffiti on the store's exterior overnight. Gillett and Zach Smart saw the graffiti and volunteered to help remove it. Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing animals and cages from the store in November.
Tamara Gillett cleans an exterior window of The Reptile Zone on Friday afternoon in Bend. Someone spray-painted graffiti on the store's exterior overnight. Gillett and Zach Smart saw the graffiti and volunteered to help remove it. Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing animals and cages from the store in November.
Zach Smart cleans a window of The Reptile Zone on Friday afternoon in Bend. Smart and Tamara Gillett saw graffiti had been spray-painted on the business overnight and volunteered to help remove it. Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing animals and cages from the store in November.
The owner of The Reptile Zone found the front windows at his store vandalized Friday, two days after two teenagers were arrested for allegedly stealing animals and cages from the store in November.
The missing animals — three snakes, two frogs and a turtle — were returned to store owner Jeff Jensen on Wednesday. Police allege the two teens, wearing ski masks, broke into the store just past midnight on Nov. 28.
Jensen told The Bulletin on Wednesday that, when he confronted the teens at the home where they were arrested, they explained that they wanted to free the animals and didn't think they should be kept in tubs.
Jensen found the same sentiment spray-painted on his front door and windows Friday morning.
"Animal abuser," read the graffiti.
Jensen arrived at the store just before 8 a.m. As he went about his daily routine turning on lights and checking on animals, he noticed something on the front glass.
"And then I went outside and I read it, and I just — my heart, I could've tripped on it. It hurts that people would do that," Jensen told The Bulletin on Friday.
One of the teens, Audrey Groom, 18, is no longer an inmate at the Deschutes County jail, according to the jail's current inmate list. The other teen is a minor, so he was not named in the police department press release Wednesday.
Since the theft in November, Jensen said he's experienced an outpouring of support from the community.
"This has been both a head-swelling and a humbling experience because so many people have responded out of love and kindness. But we've got two individuals who've got this mindset that I'm a horrible breeder," Jensen said.
Jensen, 66, has been in the reptile business for 58 years, and he's run The Reptile Zone on NE Greenwood Avenue in Bend for 15. He does breed his reptiles and amphibians because he doesn't believe in catching wild animals.
Tamara Gillett and Zach Smart spent Friday morning and afternoon scrubbing and scraping spray paint off The Reptile Zone's façade as rain fell on their heads and shoulders.
Black paint residue had collected under Gillett's fingernails and in the creases of her palms after she and Smart dedicated hours to restoring the storefront.
Gillett said the accusations of Jensen being an animal abuser are false.
"If you come in here, you know that he is just so kind and helpful and educational to kids and anybody who wants to know anything," Gillett said.
She came to the store when it opened at 10 a.m., armed with cleaning supplies.
"It's just so sad to see someone do this," she said.
Gillett, 24, is a hairstylist, and Smart, 23, is a telecom line worker. They just bought their first home earlier this year and are in the process of buying frogs from The Reptile Zone. It's Jensen's expansive knowledge of reptiles and nonjudgmental demeanor that motivated Gillett to help him, she said.
Smart didn't mind taking a few hours out of his day to erase the spray paint, he said.
"I really hope that the people who did this, see this and realize how pointless, how senseless it was," Smart said.
