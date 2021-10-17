Sunday’s story on the graduation rates of students who’ve experienced homelessness is the first step in The Bulletin’s collaboration with the City Club of Central Oregon to push conversations forward on the issues that matter most to our community.
The effort started before I even returned to The Bulletin this summer, with a conversation between City Club leaders and Bulletin publisher Heidi Wright.
As two institutions with a track record of engagement, the partnership makes sense. It gives us the opportunity to combine in-depth reporting with the City Club’s wide network of community leaders and change-makers.
This story, to launch that partnership, started with data. Oregon has only been tracking the graduation rates of its homeless youth since a change to federal law a few years ago, but the rates have consistently been among the lowest of any group the state tracks.
It’s just one measure of a deeply complex issue, but graduation provides an easy-to-understand benchmark to understand a student’s academic success. Those figures pose an obvious question: With so much conversation in our community about homelessness, how are we serving homeless youth, and what more can we be doing?
To answer that question, I learned from the vast network of services in Central Oregon and beyond. I wanted to hear from anyone who might be engaged on this issue (and probably still missed many who are).
From dozens of conversations with educators, service providers, state agency staff and subject area experts, common themes rose to the top: The vast complexity of youth homelessness, the vast complexity of educating any child, the importance of individual relationships with adults in school, the simple invisibility of homeless youth in common consciousness.
The most important part of my reporting, however, didn’t come from numbers, charts, experts, studies or administrators. It came straight from the source: The young people that our society expects to get through school without stable housing.
Through teachers and service providers, I got in touch with a couple kids who were willing to share their stories. It’s not an easy request to ask a high schooler to go on record about some of the most challenging things in their lives. But these students did.
I asked Sierra Williams, 18, why she feels comfortable telling her story publicly.
“I realized there’s a lot more people going through it — and a lot of people that don’t have the support that I do. And I just wanted them to know that there’s actual people that care and have been through what they’ve been through,” she told me.
Hailey King, 16, told me about why she thinks the community as a whole hasn’t done everything it can to help its most vulnerable population.
“I don’t think people honestly care about homeless people — or homeless teens,” King told me. “They’re always like ‘oh they’re homeless, boo hoo, good for them,’ but they honestly don’t seem to care. If they could know about how serious it is, I feel like they could honestly care.”
We’ll be continuing the conversation, and we hope you’ll join us. I’ll be moderating a forum on Oct. 21, where you can hear from and pose questions to some of the people you read about in this story. More information about that event is available on the City Club’s website at cityclubco.org.
After that forum, invited community leaders and change makers will convene at The Bulletin for a Solutions Workshop on Nov. 4. With guided, informed discussion, we’ll push our community to form solutions for our houseless youth.
