Swearing In of U.S Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Happy Valley

U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer was sworn in as a member of the 118th Congress on Jan. 7.

 Kristie Baxter/U.S. House, file

U.S. Representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer will serve as the commencement speaker for Central Oregon Community College's 2023 graduates at the ceremony on June 17. 

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on the Bend campus's Mazama field.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.