Rep. Diego Hernandez, a Portland Democrat who faces an expulsion vote after lawmakers determined he sexually harassed three women, filed a $1 million lawsuit Friday against the Oregon Legislature, House Speaker Tina Kotek and others.
In his 105-page filing, Hernandez counters the narrative laid out by the two outside investigators who spent months looking into complaints that he sexually harassed or created a hostile workplace for five women whose work brought them to the Capitol at times. Jackie Sandmeyer, the legislature’s acting equity officer who oversaw the process, and the Republican and Democratic House members who co-chaired the Conduct Committee charged with deciding the investigation outcome are also named in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit seeks $1 million in noneconomic damages as well as money to cover any legal fees.
Two of the women, who were not named in legislative proceedings, said they feared Hernandez might use his political position to hurt their careers if they rebuffed his unwanted advances. The committee concluded Hernandez pressured them to restart romantic relationships and subjected a long-term partner to controlling and abusive treatment.
Hernandez, who was elected in 2018, argues in the lawsuit that the legislature’s conduct committee process was flawed in numerous ways, including that deadlines were extended to benefit the women, he was not informed of most of the women’s complaints in a timely fashion and he did not receive a copy of the investigator’s report in the appropriate time period.
Hernandez contends that Conduct Committee members, who voted to recommend the House expel him, never saw his most important evidence, captured in contemporaneous emails, texts and Facebook posts: that the women in question reached out to him and actively pursued relationships with him.
Sandmeyer, in preparing Hernandez’s statement for committee members to review, entirely blacked out all texts, emails and social media exchanges between Hernandez and the women.
Last Friday, the four-person conduct committee unanimously determined that Hernandez took 18 specific actions that constituted sexual harassment or created a hostile workplace.
The full House is now expected to vote as early as Feb. 16 on Hernandez’s case. It would take a two-thirds vote, or 40 House lawmakers, to expel a member.
Danny Moran, spokesman for House Speaker Tina Kotek, would not comment on the lawsuit.
