Carol Gilbert’s family of four has been feeling the bite of rising prices on many fronts.
This spring, Gilbert and her husband, Zach, found out their $1,725 rent in Bend would be going up $130 a month. While Carol Gilbert said the increase was reasonable compared to typical rents in Bend, she’s said she’s watched other homes in her neighborhood sell for high prices and is worried the family’s landlord might take advantage of the hot market and sell the house, forcing them to move.
“So it’s really hard not having housing stability, and we have considered moving because of that,” Carol Gilbert told The Bulletin. “You know, we’ve never talked to the owner, but you know looking at the price of houses, they could sell it and make a crap ton of money.”
The cost of the family’s child care is increasing, too. Day care for their 2-year-old daughter went up $5 a day, and the center isn’t offering care on Fridays during the summer.
While Carol, who does customer service and account management for AquaGlide, a local watersports company, can work from home and take care of their 7-year-old son, the lack of Friday child care means Zach, a pricing specialist for Les Schwab, has to rearrange his schedule to work from home on Fridays now, too.
“But it still makes it really hard for us to work with the toddler. Our 7-year-old is not terrible to work from home with, but the toddler is difficult,” Carol Gilbert said.
A handful of surprise expenses have added pressure to the Gilbert family. They just had a car break down, and the cost to fix it might exceed the value of the car — though they aren’t sure, since long waits for a mechanic mean it hasn’t been looked at yet.
They’ve been thinking about buying another used car, but the price of used cars skyrocketed during the pandemic, and prices have remained high. Nationwide, prices in May were 16% higher than a year before, and 51% higher than they were in May 2020, according to federal price data.
“My husband and I have been needing a bigger car, but the used car market is out of control and we don’t want to spend more money on a car than it’s worth,” Carol Gilbert said.
Carol and Zach have talked about one of them getting a second job, maybe serving at a restaurant a few nights a week. But that would leave less time to be together as a family, not to mention that it’d be a logistical challenge with a broken-down car.
They’ve thought about moving, too. Carol Gilbert said they don’t want to move out of state, but that being somewhere less expensive could provide more stability.
“You know, we like being somewhat close to our family. Both sides of our family live in Oregon. And we don’t like the idea of moving, but we also don’t like the idea of having to move once a year, you know, and uproot our kids’ lives,” Carol Gilbert said. “So I don’t really know what we’re gonna do, honestly.”
