For the second time this spring, Bend officials have suspended the city’s efforts to remove people living in the path of a major sewer construction project at Juniper Ridge, in part because of federal recommendations about what to do with the homeless during a pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cities and counties don’t clear homeless encampments unless there is other housing available for people to go, which is making the effort to move people off the property safely more challenging.
In February, the city announced plans to move about 40 camps of people off 500 acres of the largely undeveloped city-owned property in northeast Bend to make way for the North Interceptor — a major sewer line.
Campers were given notices to vacate the land by mid-April. At the time, the plan was to give them a reminder notice in mid-March. But as the pandemic began to ramp up in early March, the city decided to delay giving out notices.
The city later decided to give out notices on April 27 that would tell people to leave the property before June in advance of construction. But last week,the city decided to again refrain from giving notices in light of the county and state crafting plans to reopen certain businesses and institutions.
“What has changed to cause the delay is the ever-evolving nature of federal, state, and local best practices and recommendations with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Shelly Smith, a senior management analyst with the city who focuses on promoting diversity and social equity, in an email. “The city is trying to balance continually changing guidelines for COVID-19 and the construction for Phase 2 of the North Interceptor Project timeline which is scheduled for some time in June, 2020.”
But one detail remains clear: The city plans to move forward with building the sewer line this summer, pandemic or otherwise.
“The construction of the North Interceptor Sewer Project is a priority within the 2019-(2021) Council Goals and related work plan,” Smith said. “It is a part of the overall infrastructure that is necessary to support housing and employment goals within this area of the city. This project has been identified in various master planning efforts over 20 years and is key to allowing for job growth at Juniper Ridge.”
The Bend City Council will discuss a timeline for notices to the campers at their next meeting on May 6.
At this point, the virus has not appeared to spread through the homeless community, said Kerry Gillette, a physician assistant who runs the Mosaic Medical mobile clinic at homeless camps. As of last week, she was expecting to have COVID-19 tests ready and available at the mobile clinic in case one of her patients showed symptoms.
But a big question remains to be answered: Where will the campers go? And how will guidelines, like keeping proper social distance, be maintained?
The question has been a point of contention for homeless advocacy groups, which have argued since the beginning that moving people without offering an alternative is inhumane. New guidelines from the CDC also suggest people living outdoors are also more at risk for the virus, because there is no “quick access to hygiene and sanitation facilities, or connection to healthcare.”
The city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration now allows for temporary transitional housing due to the virus, though the city would defer to Deschutes County’s Emergency Operations Center for specifics on the type, location and process to establish these units, Smith said. Long term housing options for the homeless will be discussed at next week’s City Council meeting.
Some safety precautions, like using appropriate physical distancing when engaging with campers, adding a handwashing station and ensuring that all nonprofit groups providing direct services have access to the property to offer resources like food and water, have been taken since the pandemic began.
But more time before notices and added safety measures may not result in more people leaving the property. So far, homeless outreach groups like Central Oregon Veterans Outreach have not seen many people leave Juniper Ridge.
“I think the times have made everyone hunker down a little bit. They are no different than the rest of us about moving around,” said Executive Director J.W. Terry.
