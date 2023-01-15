Melissa Trench

Melissa Trench, 38, has been missing since late December. Her car was found in Shevlin Park.

 Submitted photo

The remains of a missing Bend woman were found Sunday afternoon at the south end of Shevlin Park near Forest Service Road 4606, according to a Bend Police Department release.

Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, was found at 12:30 pm. Deschutes County 911 dispatchers received a call from people who were in the area of Shevlin Park searching for her, the release said.

