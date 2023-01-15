The remains of a missing Bend woman were found Sunday afternoon at the south end of Shevlin Park near Forest Service Road 4606, according to a Bend Police Department release.
Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, was found at 12:30 pm. Deschutes County 911 dispatchers received a call from people who were in the area of Shevlin Park searching for her, the release said.
The caller reported they had located what they believed was a body on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606. Because the location is outside city limits, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and made an initial confirmation that the deceased subject was Trench.
On Dec. 27, one day after she was last seen by her family, Trench called an ex-boyfriend from years ago and told him she was injured in a forest and needed help, her father said. The ex-boyfriend alerted her family and a search began.
Trench, who also goes by Rose, did not offer enough information to be located immediately, but her vehicle was quickly found at Shevlin Park, a place where she often jogged, so that has become the focus of the search. There have been several organized searches for her by volunteers in the area since. Bend Police and the county Search and Rescue group also participated in the searches.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office detectives will continue to investigate this case, but there is no evidence of foul play or criminal wrongdoing, the release said. The Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s Office also assisted in the investigation. A cause of death was not released.
