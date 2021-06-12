The remains of a Navy serviceman from Klamath Falls who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor have been recovered and identified, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
The agency identified the remains of Warren C. Gillette, a 21-year-old Navy Seaman 1st Class, who served on the battleship USS Oklahoma at Ford Island in Pearl Harbor. Gillette was on the ship Dec. 7, 1941 when Japanese aircraft attacked Pearl Harbor. The attack on the ship resulted in the 429 deaths, including Gillette.
From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the crew, which were then interred in the Halawa and Nuuanu cemeteries.
In September 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service transferred the remains to a laboratory on Oahu. The lab was able to identify 35 crewmembers from the Oklahoma. The unidentified remains, including Gillette's, were then buried in plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu.
In October 1949, a military board classified the unidentified remains, including Gillette's, as non-recoverable.
To identify Gillette’s remains, scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in 2015 examined the remains using anthropological analysis. In addition, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used Y chromosome DNA analysis.
Gillette will be buried on July 12 in Eagle Point, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.